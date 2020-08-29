ACPS Cultural Responsive Teaching program seeks to embrace diversity in the classroom

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of educators from Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) recently joined a long list of those certified in the county’s Culturally Responsive Teaching (CRT) training program.
Teachers and administrators say CRT helps bring diversity and cultural awareness into the classroom, even if the classroom is virtual.
“Albemarle County Public Schools is considered one of the highest achieving school divisions in the state of Virginia,” ACPS Assistant Superintendent for School Community Empowerment Dr. L. Bernard Hairston said. “However, when we dig deep into how we’re performing with all students, we are under-performing with certain groups of students, so the importance of this program is to hold us accountable.”
Dr. Hairston said the program, which has been around for more than five years, helps close learning gaps through cultural awareness training.
“We define culture as someone’s upbringing, who they are, and in order for this work to be effective, it’s important to unpack your culture and accept how your culture may reinforce relationships with others or cause difference in others,” Hairston said.
Both Hairston, and Equity Specialist Ayanna Mitchell, say there is evidence the program works, based on increased engagement from students.
“A lot of our data is not necessarily in test scores. It also includes things like how often the student is staying in the classroom because they want to be there as opposed from things they were doing to be able to leave because they did not feel like it was a safe place for them,” Mitchell said.
Dr. Hairston said teachers often remove heir role in the classroom when evaluating how well a student preforms, even though they are a necessary part of the equation.
“Often times we realize that the achievement gaps that we have with students is not because of the student’s ability to succeed, but it’s sometimes has to do with the interaction between teacher and student that often connects with biases that are part of one’s culture,” Hairston said.
Although virtual learning poses a challenge of it’s own, Mitchell says the program’s positive effects remain.
“Even in virtual learning space, students want to engage because they have a partnership with their teacher. Families want to be a part of it because they have a partnership with their teacher,” Mitchell said.
