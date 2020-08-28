Virginia Football announces four team captains for 2020 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team announced its four team captains for the 2020 season following practice on Friday night.
Sophomore Brennan Armstrong was elected to one of the four spots, after being named the team’s starting quarterback the day before.
The other three captains are all seniors, as defensive lineman Richard Burney, wide receiver Terrell Jana, and linebacker Charles Snowden join Armstrong.
Burney was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA for 2020. He’s appeared in 41 career games for the Cavaliers over parts of the last five seasons.
The former Woodberry Forest star Jana caught 74 passes for 886 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. The 74 catches were the fourth-highest total in the ACC, and also the seventh-most all-time at Virginia.
Snowden was All-ACC honoree in 2019, after finishing with 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He’s been named to the preseason watch lists for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus Awards.
