University of Virginia will bring students back to grounds as planned

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Classes at the University of Virginia started, virtually, on Tuesday August 25. The university had delayed the return to grounds by two weeks to buy more time to evaluate the coronavirus.
In a statement sent out on August 28, the University announced plans to bring students back to Charlottesville.
“Today, we write to let you know that we are moving forward as planned. We plan to welcome students to residence halls beginning in early September and to begin in-person instruction for undergraduates on Tuesday, Sept. 8,” the University stated.
UVA says it has been monitoring the situation and has learned from the mistakes of other schools.
“We’ve learned from what has happened at other schools. Over the last few weeks, we’ve developed more ambitious testing plans, created additional spaces for isolation and quarantine, and focused on communicating behavioral expectations,” the university said in a statement sent to the UVA community.
The statement also went on to say the university expects there to be cases and outbreaks but will work hard to limit them.
“It will not be easy. We know people will contract the virus and some will get sick. There will likely be outbreaks that we will have to work to contain. And it may be that we will have to change course,” the statement said.
