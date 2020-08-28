Tracking Remnants of Laura

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm will form in the high humidity and heat through this evening and even overnight. Spotty severe weather possible through your Friday night.
Tracking the progress of the remnants of former hurricane Laura. It’s turning into a post-tropical system over the lower Ohio and Tennessee Valley. Its rain and energy will will get absorbed along a cold front moving southeast from the Mid-West and Great Lakes region tonight and Saturday and quickly advance east.
The heaviest rains and isolated severe weather risk comes over our region late Saturday morning to early afternoon west to east. Localized flooding possible. However the system is moving fast to widespread flooding is not likely. Rainfall projections range from a half inch to 2.5 inches.
Can’t rule out a some gusty winds and even a quick, weak spin-up tornado late Saturday morning to early afternoon.
Rain will east to the east by mid afternoon. Remaining breezy through Saturday evening. A direr air mass arrives Saturday night and Sunday! Fantastic late August weather expected Sunday and Sunday night.
Humidity returns Monday. Spotty rain risk later in the day. Scattered shower and storm chances for the first few days of September.
Through Friday evening: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower/thunderstorm. Can’t rule out a severe one. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
Friday overnight: Shower/storm risk. Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the 70s.
Saturday: Tropical downpours arrive by late morning to early afternoon. Isolated severe weather possible. Rain exits by mid afternoon to the east. Dry and nice evening and overnight. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Sunshine and dry air. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Shower and thunder chances later in the day and night. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday: Shower/storm chance. Otherwise clouds and sun. Highs in the low to mid 80s for central Virginia. Lows near 70.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.