Start of 2020 season approaching quickly for UVA Men’s Soccer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start of the 2020 season is just around the corner for the UVA men’s soccer team, and the Cavaliers still don’t have a schedule.
Head coach George Gelnovatch says, “It’s got to come soon, right? We’re only two weeks away. I hesitate to say we should know more next week, because I feel like I’ve been saying that for five or six weeks now. But we are getting closer.”
The schedule will almost assuredly be made up of ACC teams only.
The league updated its safety protocols on Friday.
Student-athletes will now be tested three-times a week.
“That’s a lot of tests,” says Gelnovatch. “That’s a big cost. I don’t think the two other conferences that are going to be playing men’s soccer, I don’t know if we’ll be able to play them.”
The Cavaliers will likely play one game a week in the fall, and possibly, a conference tournament.
Gelnovatch says, “With the coaches having an appetite for it, and the conference really wanting it, I do think they’ll be some version of an ACC Tournament in November.”
Whenever they play the tournament, the Wahoos will enter as the reigning champs.
Virginia won the ACC Tournament title for the sixteenth time in program history last year, and the players received their championship rings at Friday’s practice at Klöckner Stadium.
Senior forward Nathaniel Crofts says, “Smiles all around. The guys were happy. I was happy. For the new guys to see us get those rings, it might push them to want to achieve one for themselves.”
Sophomore defender Andreas Ueland adds, “I know a lot of people on the team have been like, ‘When are we getting our rings?’ We really wanted them. It was definitely nice to get that, and it definitely gives us more motivation to get another one.”
Whatever the schedule looks like, and it could include more games in the spring, along with the NCAA Tournament, the ’Hoos are glad they have a chance to compete.
“We’re not just happy to play games,” says Ueland, “but the games that we’re playing now, actually mean something. We’re playing to win another ring. In the spring, hopefully, we can play games to win a natty. It’s games that mean something.”
Crofts adds, “There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. We still don’t know what’s going to happen. Things can change. But as of right now, we’re just focused on keeping fit, and getting ready for whenever we do play.”
