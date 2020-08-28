Seven Days of Sharing

NBC29 and our sponsors are partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help feed our neighbors. The food bank supports 205 pantries across more than two dozen counties and eight cities in and around central Virginia.
Prior to the pandemic, the Thomas Jefferson Branch in Charlottesville served approximately 22,189 people each month. Since March demand has increased by 29% and the number of people visiting the food bank for the first time tripled compared to this time last year. The need is not expected to drop off for months.
Here is how you can help. Please consider making a monetary donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Every gift matters – especially now. Every $1 you donate will help provide enough food for four meals.
Our goal is to supply 100,000 meals with a campaign goal of $25,000. Your gift will go to benefit the Thomas Jefferson Branch.
Thank you for giving back to your neighbors and making sure children, seniors and other individuals have enough to eat.