Remnants of Laura Approach - Showers and Storms into Saturday

On Saturday the remnants of tropical system Laura - its rain and energy - will become absorbed along a cold front moving into the Mid-Atlantic. The heaviest rain and isolated severe weather risk comes over our region from mid Saturday morning to early afternoon west to east. General time frame 10 AM - 2 PM. Localized flooding possible. However the system is moving fast so widespread flooding is not likely. Rainfall projections of 1 -2″. In regards to severe weather, some damaging wind gusts or even a quick spin up isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially late Saturday morning to early afternoon. Rain will taper off by mid afternoon. Remaining breezy through Saturday evening. A direr air mass arrives Saturday night and Sunday. Fantastic late August weather expected Sunday and Sunday night with low humidity.