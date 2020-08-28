Remnants of Laura Approach - Showers and Storms into Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday we watch showers and storms, in association with the remnants of Laura and a cold front moving across Virginia.
Flash Flood Watch for northern portions of the viewing area until 4 AM Saturday. Locally heavy rain with showers and storms that develop. Remember, Never Attempt to Cross Flooded Roadways.
Some scattered showers and storms tonight. Some with locally heavy rain and isolated severe wind gusts possible.
On Saturday the remnants of tropical system Laura - its rain and energy - will become absorbed along a cold front moving into the Mid-Atlantic. The heaviest rain and isolated severe weather risk comes over our region from mid Saturday morning to early afternoon west to east. General time frame 10 AM - 2 PM. Localized flooding possible. However the system is moving fast so widespread flooding is not likely. Rainfall projections of 1 -2″. In regards to severe weather, some damaging wind gusts or even a quick spin up isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially late Saturday morning to early afternoon. Rain will taper off by mid afternoon. Remaining breezy through Saturday evening. A direr air mass arrives Saturday night and Sunday. Fantastic late August weather expected Sunday and Sunday night with low humidity.
Tonight: Shower/storm risk. Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the 70s.
Saturday: Showers and storms. Tropical downpours arrive by mid morning to early afternoon. Isolated severe weather possible. Rain exits by mid afternoon to the east. Dry and nice evening and overnight. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Sunny, nice, less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Shower and thunder chances later in the day and night. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday: Shower/storm chance. Otherwise clouds and sun. Highs in the low to mid 80s for central Virginia. Lows near 70.
