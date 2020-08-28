Over 600 unmarked graves discovered beneath the surface of historic Charlottesville cemetery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For years, a great deal of mystery surrounded the Daughters of Zion Cemetery in Charlottesville. Now, a new radar survey by NAEVA Geophysics shows more people are buried there than originally thought.
Take a walk through the cemetery and you’ll find approximately 140 markers and tombstones of African-Americans who lived and worked in Charlottesville. According to the ground-penetrating radar from the survey, geologists estimate that 614 unmarked graves sit below the surface.
“This cemetery has been overlooked for so long,” Bernadette Whitsett-Hammond, a descendant of people buried at the cemetery, said. “There are people here, known and unknown, who helped contribute to the establishment of the city of Charlottesville and made Charlottesville what it is today.”
To Whitsett-Hammond and Edwina St. Rose, who also has family buried on the property, this ground is sacred.
“It is a place of special meaning, especially to African-Americans,” St. Rose said.
“I grew up coming here as a young child because my family plot is here, the Lewis family,” Whitsett-Hammond added.
Unusual gaps between graves and divots in the grass raised eyebrows for geologists and descendants alike.
“There are large areas with no markers and we didn’t know what to expect,” NAEVA Senior geologist and project leader Mark Howard said. “We were all so surprised by the number of responses that we interpreted to be graves.”
Whitsett-Hammond and St. Rose were not surprised in the least. They always had a gut feeling there was more to the story of the graveyard, hidden much deeper than the naked eye can see.
“We had imagined there were other people buried there just so many indentations if you walk through the cemetery and see, you suspect that graves are there,” Whitsett-Hammond said.
Now that their suspicions have been confirmed, Whitsett-Hammond and St. Rose are on a mission to trace more families back to the cemetery.
“If anyone believes that their ancestors may have been buried in Charlottesville, they can contact us and perhaps we can do a little research and see if possibly they are buried here at the daughters of Zion,” St. Rose said.
Even if they don’t identify everyone buried here, they hope the cemetery will always be respected and honored.
“My major hope is that this cemetery will never be forgotten and that the story of the cemetery will be included in the story of Charlottesville,” Whitsett-Hammond said.
The Daughters of Zion has a Facebook page that people can use to learn more. An official website is set to launch in September.
