Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected Today. As heat and humidity builds, a few showers and storms are possible. Real feel temperatures will be near 100°. Meanwhile we are tracking Tropical Depression Laura. Rain from Laura and a cold front will begin to work into our region Saturday. A period of heavy rain and strong storms are possible Saturday. As the system moves away, clearing conditions are expected Sunday. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will blanket our area through early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, scattered showers and storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Scattered storms, Low: low 70s
Saturdat: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, and pleasant, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
