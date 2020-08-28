Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected Today. As heat and humidity builds, a few showers and storms are possible. Real feel temperatures will be near 100°. Meanwhile we are tracking Tropical Depression Laura. Rain from Laura and a cold front will begin to work into our region Saturday. A period of heavy rain and strong storms are possible Saturday. As the system moves away, clearing conditions are expected Sunday. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will blanket our area through early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !