Calls for racial justice heard in Charlottesville during Black Lives Matter march

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality were heard throughout the streets of Charlottesville on Friday afternoon as a Black Lives Matter march moved through the city.
The march was smaller in numbers than previous marches, protests, and rallies in past weeks. But organizer Rosia Parker says the strength was in unity.
A few dozen people marched from the Charlottesville police station to Tonsler Park, chanting phrases like “Black Lives Matter” and “when black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back.”
Parker was upset at the city’s response, which said fines were possible for a gathering of over 50 people.
“When things aren’t right, I speak up for the people,” she said. “So they want to keep me quiet? You can’t stop me, you won’t stop me, and I’m not gonna stop.”
There were chants and personal stories, all shared in the name of racial justice.
“The reason I stand and I fight for them is because some of them can’t fight for themselves,” Parker said.
She called for a stronger police civilian review board, one with subpoena power. Among other actions that can be taken are voting.
Juandiego Wade, a Charlottesville School Board member, was waiting as the march passed with voter registration forms.
“This is an opportunity with a big group of people to be available and present so that if people really wanted to take some more tangible action, this is an opportunity to do that,” Wade said.
The march was led by a handful of bikers, including Butch Baskfield.
“A lot of participation from the people and it was a lot of love,” he said. “You could feel the love.”
The march was organized by Black women from two generations, and Parker says everyone needs to take part in this call for justice.
“I walk these streets and I anoint these streets with the new seeds that are getting ready to be planted and the new fresh soil for my new generations,” she said, “because it’s about passing the torch to the next generation.”
Parker says people can expect a Black Families Matter March on Sept. 27.
