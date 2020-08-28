BRAFB: Overwhelming number of people stepping up to volunteer at the food bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the increasing unemployment numbers in central Virginia, many people are using their unexpected free time to lend a helping hand for people who need it the most.
“We had over 800 people raise their hand and say, ’we want to help. How can we volunteer? How can we lend a hand?’” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Chief Philanthropy Officer Karen Ratzlaff said.
The food bank says it has seen an overwhelming number of people step forward to give back.
“I stood next to a volunteer on a packing line last week who had been furloughed and doesn’t know if their job will come back, but has time. So she said, ’why don’t I just go help for a while,’” Ratzlaff said.
Ratzlaff says she’s moved by people who want to help those who need food, despite the challenges they may be facing at home.
“They’re coming in because they have the time and ability to give back to people who don’t have that opportunity right now. This is the silver lining of this pandemic for this food bank,” Ratzlaff said.
Pam Edelman says she began volunteering at the food bank once a week back in March.
“Food distribution is what has been keeping me busy during the pandemic months,” she said.
Edelman says it is both rewarding and humbling: “It makes you feel good, but it also makes you realize the great need in our community for people who are unemployed and living on the edge,” she said.
Ratzlaff says that while most volunteers are retirees, this is also a good opportunity for young people.
“These are dark times for many of us for many reasons, but when we see people raise their hand and step forward to say, ’I can do that,’ it really does give all of us hope and it lifts the community up,” Ratzlaff said.
Even though the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has enough volunteers now, Ratzlaff encourages people to sign up because they will need more help once the virtual school year begins for kids.
NBC29 and our sponsors are partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help feed our neighbors.
