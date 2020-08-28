Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools reveal very different homeschooling trends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia school districts are seeing mixed returns from the number of homeschooling applicants they have received.
The numbers for Charlottesville City Schools are about on par with last year’s figures, with just over 100 students enrolled.
“The verdict is we’re actually about seeing, basically the same,” Charlottesville City Schools Director of Student Services Kendra King said. “Our numbers are stuck, stable with what we’ve had over the last three years, and that has really been about 110 students. So, it’s on par what we’ve seen in years past.”
Albemarle County Public Schools however has seen a major spike in interest. More than 250 new applicants applied for homeschooling this year, compared to last year.
“We are definitely having higher numbers and higher I think what we have right now,” Albemarle County Public Schools Director of Homeschooling Ashby Kindler said. “We have our families that have registered, they are kind of on it and they have registered and our returning families are a little slower.”
While the deadline to apply for homeschooling was August 15, if a parent decides to begin homeschooling after the deadline they can still file a notice of intent with their school district.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.