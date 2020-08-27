A steamy Thursday

Tracking Hurricane Laura

By David Rogers | August 27, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 7:56 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure off the southeast coast will keep conditions steamy throughout the day. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile Hurricane Laura, made landfall early this morning.Rain will begin in our area late Friday into Saturday. localized flooding will be a concern. Conditions improve Sunday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Todya: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Isolated evening storm, mostly cloudy, Low: low 70s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late storms, Hgi: low 90s...Low: mid 70s

Saturday: Rain and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

