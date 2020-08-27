Many looking to make life changes amidst the pandemic are drawn to Charlottesville area, realtor says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia realtors say the pandemic has made the Charlottesville area even more appealing for those looking to move.
Erin Hall of Nest Realty in Charlottesville says more people from urban areas like Washington, D.C. are looking to buy in the area. She says the shift to working remotely and distance learning has changed priorities for many families.
“I have heard and witnessed folks from more metropolis areas such as northern Virginia into Maryland into New York, where there has been a shift, coming to an area like Charlottesville,” Hall said. “I think that folks having more time in their home has shifted priorities.”
Hall also says more people are interested in buying rather than renting, but not many people are selling homes in the area, leaving buyers with limited options.
