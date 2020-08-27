Jefferson School hosts discuss Black women activists and policing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a conversation with local Black women activists Thursday night focused on the current state of policing.
The panel discussed the role Black women have played and continue to play in moving America’s democracy forward.
Several issues surrounding the topic of policing were discussed, including the structural change needed to the policing system, the role mental health plays in police interactions, and what defunding the police would look like.
“The police state, to me, is really about protecting property to maintain a racial capitalism,” said local radio host Chelsea Higgs Wise. “We know that our economy, our place and space is made and we live in a capitalist society. We know capitalism only works if there are people on the bottom.”
“I’m all for defunding the police if you’re going to have the police get out there and get to learn their community so that they know the people that they are policing,” Tanesha Hudson, a community activist, organizer and filmmaker, said. “I’m all for defunding the police, but at the same time don’t scream ’Defund the police!’ and then you’re calling the police.”
The conversation marked the latest in the Evelyn Barbour Lecture Series hosted by the Jefferson School.
This month also marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution, granting women the right to vote.
