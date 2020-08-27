Hot and Humid Friday, Few Storms. Remnants of Laura Arrive Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another hot and humid day Friday, with a few afternoon storms. Saturday we watch for impacts in association with the remnants of Laura and a cold front moving across Virginia.
Some showers and or a storm early tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy. Hot and humid Friday with a few afternoon storms. Those that do develop could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.
On Saturday, the remnants from tropical system Laura will move across the state, as a cold front approaches. At this time, a batch or line of showers and storms are expected. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches forecast and with the already wet ground conditions, some localized flooding may occur. Some storms could turn strong to severe Saturday, with the main threat damaging wind gusts and possibly isolated tornadoes. Continue to monitor the forecast for Saturday. The cold front will assist in steering energy from Laura quickly to our east by Saturday evening. Drier and less humid conditions will make for a pleasant Sunday and start to early next week.
Tonight: Scattered showers, isolated storm ending. Mostly cloudy, muggy. Lows low to mid 70s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few PM storms Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Some heavy rain and severe storms possible. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Nice. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of PM storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Warm, humid. Highs upper 80s.
