Hot and Humid Friday, Few Storms. Remnants of Laura Arrive Saturday

On Saturday, the remnants from tropical system Laura will move across the state, as a cold front approaches. At this time, a batch or line of showers and storms are expected. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches forecast and with the already wet ground conditions, some localized flooding may occur. Some storms could turn strong to severe Saturday, with the main threat damaging wind gusts and possibly isolated tornadoes. Continue to monitor the forecast for Saturday. The cold front will assist in steering energy from Laura quickly to our east by Saturday evening. Drier and less humid conditions will make for a pleasant Sunday and start to early next week.