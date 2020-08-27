Grocery store donations down at food banks as food insecurity rises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With grocers working to keep their own shelves stocked for customers places like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank saw a big source of food donations dry up.
“At their worst, grocery store donations were down by 40%. They’ve improved, but some of our partner agencies don’t have the capacity to pick some of those up at the stores,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said.
It’s common for stores like Kroger and Giant to make large donations of turkeys or ham around the holidays, but they routinely donated much more. That is, until COVID-19 hit hard.
McKee says his team is working around the clock to overcome the lack of food being collected.
“We’re compensating by buying food. Just in the last several months, we’ve spent about $2.7 million responding to COVID and nearly all of that has been for food purchasing,” McKee said.
As donations fell, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank turned to new initiatives to make sure people stay fed. The We Care initiative aims to stop food insecurity. The goal of the We Care initiative is to distribute 100,000 20-pound food boxes throughout the state, which would provide families with a five-day supply of food.
Just last week, the first lady of Virginia Pamela Northam and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring stopped by the food bank in Verona to help pack boxes.
“It’s really exciting to see everyone step up. I know here at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, they have more volunteers than they’ve had in the past, so people are doing all they can to help their neighbors out,” Ring said.
If you’re interested in helping feed families across central Virginia, McKee says you can sign up to volunteer with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or if they’re at capacity, look into providing help at a soup kitchen or shelter.
If you're interested in helping feed families across central Virginia, McKee says you can sign up to volunteer with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or if they're at capacity, look into providing help at a soup kitchen or shelter.
