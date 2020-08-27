Extreme heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Real feel conditions will be between 95°-101° Today. As the moisture in the atmosphere rises a few storms are expected later Today into Tonight. Remnants from Laura will move in late Friday and throughout Saturday. Ground conditions are still saturated and localized flooding is a possibility. A cold front will assist in steering energy from Laura to our east. Skies should clear Sunday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !