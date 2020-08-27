Extreme heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Real feel conditions will be between 95°-101° Today. As the moisture in the atmosphere rises a few storms are expected later Today into Tonight. Remnants from Laura will move in late Friday and throughout Saturday. Ground conditions are still saturated and localized flooding is a possibility. A cold front will assist in steering energy from Laura to our east. Skies should clear Sunday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Evening scattered storms, mostly cloudy, Low: low 70s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 70s
Saturday: rain and storms, High: mis 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
