CODE building developers say design prioritizes health and wellness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) says health and wellness is a priority of its building project’s design.
Thursday morning the group gave an update on construction efforts on the building, located on the west end of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
Two floors of the planned building project will act as an alternative workspace for business professionals and work teams.
Plans also include a rooftop terrace, courtyard, auditorium and amphitheater. Developers said they plan on implementing COVID-19 safety measures to make the workspace safe.
“Touchless wherever possible, distancing wherever possible, indicators of whether the bathrooms are occupied or not, how much people are in the elevators or not. They will have all this data available to them so they can choose how they maneuver around the building,” Andrew Boninti, president of CHS Development, said.
The building project is expected to be completed next summer.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.