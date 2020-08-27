Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA receives 31 animals from Texas shelters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA received more than 30 dogs and cats from Texas shelters late Wednesday, August 26, as states prepared for Hurricane Laura to make landfall.
The animals were flown in to the Richmond International Airport Wednesday afternoon on a rescue transport that was organized by the Petco Foundation and Wings of Rescue. The CASPCA team returned to Albemarle County with 18 cats and 13 dogs.
All of the animals rescued were already in shelters and without homes prior to the storm. With these efforts, the SPCA will free up space for the Texas shelters to house displaced animals.
“I mean this could have been the end for them. They’re being given a second chance, and I think that it’s just it’s so amazing that we are able to do it. It’s such a good feeling knowing that you are literally saving a life. I’m just grateful this community allows us to do this” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said.
The Petco Foundation has offered the SPCA a $10,000 matching grant to help these pets. Visit www.caspca.org to donate.
The rescued animals are expected to ready for adoption in a couple of weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.