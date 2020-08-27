Central Virginians head south to help during Hurricane Laura

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As parts of Texas and Louisiana face the worst of Hurricane Laura, many in the central Virginia community are offering a helping hand.
Whether they traveled down south or are helping remotely, they’re ready to make a difference, even though the storm made landfall over a thousand miles away.
While the storm came from the gulf, some assistance came from the other direction: from Foster Fuels Mission Critical in Brookneals, Virginia.
“We care for each other, but then we also care for our greater brothers and sisters, wherever they may be,” Freddie Wydner, a national sales representative at Mission Critical, said.
The emergency fuel logistics company sent 45 fuel trucks toward Louisiana and Texas.
“These fuel resources will go for things like backup generator powers at hospitals,” Wydner said.
As Foster Fuels powers the recovery, shelter and care are needed. That’s why the central Virginia chapter of the Red Cross sent Carroll Ward to Baton Rouge.
“We need to be kind, and we need to take care of each other right now,” Ward told NBC29 on a Zoom call from Louisiana.
Ward is the only one from the area physically down there, but Executive Director Bill Brent says there’s also a team working remotely.
“We have never responded with as many virtual workers as we are right now,” Brent said. “But the truth is, you still can’t have a response of this capacity opening shelters especially without humans on the ground.”
While Brent says preparations have started for possible floods at the storm moves closer to central Virginia, it’s worth honoring those who head toward harm’s way.
“They’re heroes. I mean, it’s just pure and simple. They’re heroes,” Brent said.
Across the Commonwealth, 25 volunteers, including Carroll Ward, were sent down south.
