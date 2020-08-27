Brennan Armstrong named UVA starting quarterback

Sophomore tight end Grant Misch says, “Brennan is an athletic guy, who knows what he is doing, and will make a quick decision, and can throw the ball. I think the biggest thing where Brennan has come from last year, is his poise. I think Brennan has calmed down a lot, and it’s really helped his game. He’s been able to play quicker, been able to play smarter, and make the right decision.”