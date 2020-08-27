Brennan Armstrong named UVA starting quarterback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brennan Armstrong has won the quarterback competition for the Virginia football team.
Cavaliers’ head coach Bronco Mendenhall named Armstrong the starter following Thursday’s practice.
The sophomore had been in competition with junior Keytaon Thompson, who transferred to UVA after graduating from Mississippi State, and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Mendenhall says, “It started with reps close to being even. As many team situations as we could get in, as fast as we could get in. Our practice structure has been a lot more team oriented, with the quarterback decision being the main driver of that.”
Armstrong has been the primary backup to Bryce Perkins in each of the last two seasons.
He played in seven games last year, completing 15-of-20 passes, for 196 yards and one touchdown.
Sophomore tight end Grant Misch says, “Brennan is an athletic guy, who knows what he is doing, and will make a quick decision, and can throw the ball. I think the biggest thing where Brennan has come from last year, is his poise. I think Brennan has calmed down a lot, and it’s really helped his game. He’s been able to play quicker, been able to play smarter, and make the right decision.”
Armstrong is listed as a sophomore, but he is in his third year with the program, and he’s been taking on a leadership role this season.
“Throughout camp, Brennan just comes here every day and works,” says Misch, “and he’s studying, and staying late. He’s throwing balls with every receiver he can. All the tight ends, all the running backs, and he’s just been doing more.”
Senior tight end Tony Poljan is in his first season with the ’Hoos, after transferring from Central Michigan.
Poljan says, “Brennan is a really hardworking, smart guy. I’m really excited to play, and keep building that chemistry with him.”
Armstrong only played in four games in 2018, which allowed him to retain his freshman year of eligibility, under NCAA rules.
With Armstrong joining Thompson, junior Lindell Stone, and freshman Ira Armstead, Mendenhall says the quarterback position is among the strongest on the team.
“I like our depth at quarterback,” says Mendenhall. “I like the possibilities of that position being the healthiest it’s been since I’ve been the coach at UVA.”
Brennan Armstrong will be the first left-handed starting QB for the Wahoos since Jameel Sewell in 2009.
