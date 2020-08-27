Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna voter registration offices flooded with mail-in ballot applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mail-in ballots will be more popular than ever this election cycle, now that voters do not need an excuse to vote absentee. However, the sheer amount of applications coming in is leaving many voter registration offices swamped.
“We have been seeing a whole lot of applications for mail-in ballots,” Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne said. “Just an enormous number compared to what we’ve ever seen before.”
Washburne was dealing with about 700 total requests for mail-in ballots at the end of August 2016. Now, he is dealing with 15 times that.
“Now, we’ve received 10,938 applications that we’ve processed and there are another thousand or so, waiting in the electronic transom, so it’s a whole different world,” he said.
Fluvanna Registrar Joyce Pace has been in the business for 18 years.
“We’re working lots of hours over our regular business hours and working weekends to try to keep afloat,” Pace said.
Many are having to turn to volunteers.
“We’re gonna get some temporary help from some people,” Washburne said. “They are going to help us out volunteering and we hope that we’ll be able to get it all done but it’s a big order. We have some people that have been kind enough to volunteer and help in any way that they can.”
The registrar in Greene County is used to seeing about 20 requests a day during a normal cycle, but not this year.
“Having this COVID thing around, we certainly saw an uptick in people requesting ballots by mail,” Greene County Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler said. “But this is just a whole other level.”
All of the registrars want to remind voters to not send additional applications, even if it is taking a while. This is what causes backlogs.
“It’s just a bigger operation than we’ve ever had to deal with,” Washburne said.
“If a person would like to call, we’d be glad to look them up and determine whether or not we have an application from them already,” Lewis-Fowler said.
Washburne says to double-check to make sure all of the forms are filled out completely and accurately.
“Every year, somebody forgets one of those little things and then the ballot doesn’t count,” he said.
Registrars want voters to know that just because people have not yet received ballots, does not mean they have not seen the mail-in ballot request. Ballots to not go out until September 18.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.