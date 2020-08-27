Albemarle County announces Lift Grant recipients

Albemarle County announces Lift Grant recipients
The Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | August 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 2:26 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has announced the recipients of the Lift Grant, which provides funds to local businesses affected by COVID-19.

The county says more than 75 business applied for funds through the Community Investment Collaborative. Applications were considered based on a variety of factors, such as if it was for a minority or veteran-owned business, and were required to provide proof of coronavirus-related impacts.

The total budget for the project was $1.25 million, and will utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Award recipients:

$50,000

  • Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville
  • Fardowners Restaurant
  • Foundations Child Development Center
  • Grand Classroom
  • Grit Coffee
  • Harvest Moon Catering
  • Keswick Winery
  • King Family Vineyards
  • Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard
  • RoseWood Village Assisted Living - Greenbrier and Hollymead
  • Savvy Rest
  • Snowing in Space
  • Tavern on the James

$20,000

  • Al Carbon
  • Croby’s Urban Viddles
  • Duner’s Restaurant
  • Jefferson Vineyards
  • Martin’s Grill
  • Michael’s Diner and Restaurant
  • Mincer’s
  • Potter’s Craft
  • Sticks Kebab Shop
  • Stinson Vineyards
  • Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria

$10,000

  • Albemarle CiderWorks
  • Albemarle Family Foot & Ankle
  • BALANCE Scottsville
  • Beauty Nails Spa
  • Bellair Farm
  • Bodies By Design
  • The Brick Oven
  • Burnley Vineyards
  • Cakes by Rachel
  • Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Christopher B Stewart
  • Crozet Artisan Depot
  • Dive Connections
  • Farmstead Ferments
  • Generations Montessori School of Charlottesville
  • Ivy Life and Style Media
  • Kyoto
  • l’etoile Catering
  • La Vie Nails & Spas
  • Lime Leaf
  • Montfair Resort Farm
  • Mochiko
  • Novo Vista
  • Oriental Express
  • Pro Re Nata Brewing Co
  • PT Plus
  • Sunshine Laundromat
  • Tourterelle Floral Design
  • Triple C Camp
  • VA Nail
  • Wee Care Day Care
  • Wisdom Oak Winery

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.