Albemarle County announces Lift Grant recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has announced the recipients of the Lift Grant, which provides funds to local businesses affected by COVID-19.
The county says more than 75 business applied for funds through the Community Investment Collaborative. Applications were considered based on a variety of factors, such as if it was for a minority or veteran-owned business, and were required to provide proof of coronavirus-related impacts.
The total budget for the project was $1.25 million, and will utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Award recipients:
$50,000
- Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville
- Fardowners Restaurant
- Foundations Child Development Center
- Grand Classroom
- Grit Coffee
- Harvest Moon Catering
- Keswick Winery
- King Family Vineyards
- Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard
- RoseWood Village Assisted Living - Greenbrier and Hollymead
- Savvy Rest
- Snowing in Space
- Tavern on the James
$20,000
- Al Carbon
- Croby’s Urban Viddles
- Duner’s Restaurant
- Jefferson Vineyards
- Martin’s Grill
- Michael’s Diner and Restaurant
- Mincer’s
- Potter’s Craft
- Sticks Kebab Shop
- Stinson Vineyards
- Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria
$10,000
- Albemarle CiderWorks
- Albemarle Family Foot & Ankle
- BALANCE Scottsville
- Beauty Nails Spa
- Bellair Farm
- Bodies By Design
- The Brick Oven
- Burnley Vineyards
- Cakes by Rachel
- Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Christopher B Stewart
- Crozet Artisan Depot
- Dive Connections
- Farmstead Ferments
- Generations Montessori School of Charlottesville
- Ivy Life and Style Media
- Kyoto
- l’etoile Catering
- La Vie Nails & Spas
- Lime Leaf
- Montfair Resort Farm
- Mochiko
- Novo Vista
- Oriental Express
- Pro Re Nata Brewing Co
- PT Plus
- Sunshine Laundromat
- Tourterelle Floral Design
- Triple C Camp
- VA Nail
- Wee Care Day Care
- Wisdom Oak Winery
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.