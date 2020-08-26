Virginia launches 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign

“This has been a challenging year, and now more than ever, we are all focused on keeping our loved ones safe,” said Northam. “I am asking Virginians to apply the same collective action and shared responsibility that we have harnessed to stop the spread of COVID-19 to reverse the trends of drunk driving. The work of Checkpoint Strikeforce is a critical part of our efforts to reduce the number of fatalities on Virginia’s roads, and the message is simple: if you are old enough to drink, act like it — never get behind the wheel after you have been drinking.”