VDH: 115,458 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 2,515 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 115,458 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, August 26.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 823.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,515, 21 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,623,408, an increase of 7,716 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 9,326, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 349, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 71, Harrisonburg = 1,161, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 41, Rockbridge County = 82, Rockingham County = 1,011, Staunton = 167, Waynesboro = 210.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,090, Fauquier County = 724, Madison County = 86, Orange County = 251, Rappahannock County = 51.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 980, Charlottesville = 595, Fluvanna County = 219, Greene County = 196, Louisa County = 238, Nelson County = 81.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 142 cases and 20 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Virginia Department of Health Statistics - Updated daily by 10 a.m.:
The data below is updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories.
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association statistics:
Previous Updates:
Tuesday, August 25 - 114,635 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 114,635 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, August 25.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,005.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,494, 23 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,615,692, an increase of 16,096 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 9,259, 52 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 347, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 70, Harrisonburg = 1,155, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 42, Rockbridge County = 81, Rockingham County = 1,009, Staunton = 167, Waynesboro = 210.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,084, Fauquier County = 723, Madison County = 86, Orange County = 249, Rappahannock County = 49.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 975, Charlottesville = 592, Fluvanna County = 218, Greene County = 195, Louisa County = 233, Nelson County = 81.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 142 cases and 20 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, August 24 - 113,630 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 113,630 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, August 24.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 664.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,471, 4 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,599,596, an increase of 13,572 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 9,207, 31 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 346, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 70, Harrisonburg = 1,143, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 42, Rockbridge County = 81, Rockingham County = 1,000, Staunton = 165, Waynesboro = 208.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,073, Fauquier County = 720, Madison County = 85, Orange County = 244, Rappahannock County = 49.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 963, Charlottesville = 589, Fluvanna County = 210, Greene County = 192, Louisa County = 233, Nelson County = 82.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 142 cases and 20 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, August 23 - 112,966 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 112,966 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, August 21.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 894.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,467, an increase of 24 since yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,586,024, an increase of 13,042 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 9,176, which is 37 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 345, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 70, Harrisonburg = 1,130, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 41, Rockbridge County = 80, Rockingham County = 999, Staunton = 165, Waynesboro = 206.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,070, Fauquier County = 717, Madison County = 85, Orange County = 244, Rappahannock County = 49.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 961, Charlottesville = 588, Fluvanna County = 209, Greene County = 191, Louisa County = 231, Nelson County = 81.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 142 cases and 20 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, August 23 -112,072 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 112,072 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, August 21.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,212.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,443, an increase of 7 since yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,572,982, an increase of 17,231 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 9,139, which is 68 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 341, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 70, Harrisonburg = 1,124, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 41, Rockbridge County = 79, Rockingham County = 997, Staunton = 164, Waynesboro = 206.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,065, Fauquier County = 678, Madison County = 84, Orange County = 244, Rappahannock County = 48.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 955, Charlottesville = 584, Fluvanna County = 208, Greene County = 189, Louisa County = 230, Nelson County = 81.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 142 cases and 20 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, August 22 - 110,860 COVID019 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 110,860 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, August 21.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 978.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,436, 9 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,555,751, an increase of 19,820 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 9,071, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 335, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 70, Harrisonburg = 1,119, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 39, Rockbridge County = 78, Rockingham County = 990, Staunton = 162, Waynesboro = 198.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,060, Fauquier County = 667, Madison County = 83, Orange County = 243, Rappahannock County = 48.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 943, Charlottesville = 575, Fluvanna County = 207, Greene County = 188, Louisa County = 225, Nelson County = 79.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 142 cases and 20 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, August 20 - 109,882 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 109,882 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, August 20.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 863.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,427, 17 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,535,931, an increase of 16,695 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,998, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 327, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 68, Harrisonburg = 1,115, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 38, Rockbridge County = 80, Rockingham County = 987, Staunton = 162, Waynesboro = 197.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,055, Fauquier County = 658, Madison County = 78, Orange County = 243, Rappahannock County = 47.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 930, Charlottesville = 570, Fluvanna County = 204, Greene County = 185, Louisa County = 223, Nelson County = 76.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 6 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, August 19 - 109,019 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 109,019 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, August 19.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 737.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,410, 14 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,519,236, an increase of 17,192 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,925, 76 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 323, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 67, Harrisonburg = 1,115, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 37, Rockbridge County = 80, Rockingham County = 982, Staunton = 161, Waynesboro = 196.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,050, Fauquier County = 653, Madison County = 78, Orange County = 243, Rappahannock County = 46.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 921, Charlottesville = 566, Fluvanna County = 204, Greene County = 182, Louisa County = 219, Nelson County = 75.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 6 cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, August 18 - 108,282 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 108,282 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, August 18.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 861.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,396, 11 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,502,044, an increase of 17,292 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,849, 82 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 315, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 67, Harrisonburg = 1,109, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 37, Rockbridge County = 78, Rockingham County = 980, Staunton = 161, Waynesboro = 195.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,045, Fauquier County = 647, Madison County = 76, Orange County = 239, Rappahannock County = 46.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 916, Charlottesville = 561, Fluvanna County = 204, Greene County = 182, Louisa County = 215, Nelson County = 75.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = # cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, August 17 - 107,421 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 107,421 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, August 17.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 734.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,385, 4 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,484,752, an increase of 20,624 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,767, 30 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 313, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 65, Harrisonburg = 1,106, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 37, Rockbridge County = 80, Rockingham County = 979, Staunton = 159, Waynesboro = 195.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,041, Fauquier County = 642, Madison County = 76, Orange County = 236, Rappahannock County = 46.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 913, Charlottesville = 560, Fluvanna County = 203, Greene County = 179, Louisa County = 209, Nelson County = 70.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = # cases and 0 deaths
- Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge = # cases and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, August 16 - 106,687 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 106,687 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, August 16.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 937.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is still at 2,381, the same as it was on Saturday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,464,128, an increase of 17,206 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,737, 36 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 310, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 65, Harrisonburg = 1,099, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 36, Rockbridge County = 80, Rockingham County = 975, Staunton = 158, Waynesboro = 188.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,039, Fauquier County = 638, Madison County = 72, Orange County = 235, Rappahannock County = 46.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 906, Charlottesville = 560, Fluvanna County = 202, Greene County = 177, Louisa County = 204, Nelson County = 67.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, August 15 - 105,750 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 105,750 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, August 15.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 912.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,381, 11 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,446,922, an increase of 17,706 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,701, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 306, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 64, Harrisonburg = 1,093, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 35, Rockbridge County = 75, Rockingham County = 968, Staunton = 158, Waynesboro = 187.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,033, Fauquier County = 632, Madison County = 72, Orange County = 233, Rappahannock County = 45.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 890, Charlottesville = 558, Fluvanna County = 201, Greene County = 176, Louisa County = 203, Nelson County = 61.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, August 14 - 104,838 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 104,838 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, August 14.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,216.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,370, 7 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,429,216, an increase of 14,767 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,650, 58 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 300, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 64, Harrisonburg = 1,088, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 35, Rockbridge County = 72, Rockingham County = 964, Staunton = 156, Waynesboro = 185.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,029, Fauquier County = 627, Madison County = 73, Orange County = 233, Rappahannock County = 45.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 883, Charlottesville = 555, Fluvanna County = 199, Greene County = 173, Louisa County = 198, Nelson County = 59.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, August 13 - 103,622 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 103,622 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, August 13.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,101.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,363, 11 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,414,449, an increase of 19,626 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,592, 60 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 296, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 62, Harrisonburg = 1,086, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 34, Rockbridge County = 71, Rockingham County = 963, Staunton = 155, Waynesboro = 180.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,021, Fauquier County = 624, Madison County = 73, Orange County = 232, Rappahannock County = 44.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 869, Charlottesville = 554, Fluvanna County = 197, Greene County = 172, Louisa County = 198, Nelson County = 57.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and 0 deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 135 cases and 15 deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, August 12 - 102,521 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 102,521 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, August 12.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 776.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,352, 8 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,394,823, an increase of 16,365 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,532, 74 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 287, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 58, Harrisonburg = 1,083, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 69, Rockingham County = 957, Staunton = 154, Waynesboro = 177.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,012, Fauquier County = 623, Madison County = 71, Orange County = 231, Rappahannock County = 44.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 856, Charlottesville = 550, Fluvanna County = 196, Greene County = 169, Louisa County = 195, Nelson County = 54.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and 0 deaths
- Heritage Inn = 49 cases and # deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 96 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, August 11 - 101,745 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 101,745 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, August 11.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 996.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,344, 17 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,378,458, an increase of 10,063 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,458, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 282, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 56, Harrisonburg = 1,082, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 68, Rockingham County = 950, Staunton = 154, Waynesboro = 177.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,012, Fauquier County = 623, Madison County = 70, Orange County = 230, Rappahannock County = 44.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 848, Charlottesville = 546, Fluvanna County = 194, Greene County = 167, Louisa County = 190, Nelson County = 52.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and 0 deaths
- Heritage Inn = 49 cases and # deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 96 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, August 10 - 100,749 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 100,749 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, August 10.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 663.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,327, 1 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,368,395 an increase of 17,909 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,391, 22 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 280, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 50, Harrisonburg = 1,079, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 69, Rockingham County = 946, Staunton = 152, Waynesboro = 174.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,008, Fauquier County = 620, Madison County = 69, Orange County = 231, Rappahannock County = 43.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 842, Charlottesville = 543, Fluvanna County = 193, Greene County = 166, Louisa County = 183, Nelson County = 49.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and 0 deaths
- Heritage Inn = 48 cases and # deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 96 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, August 9 - 100,086 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 100,086 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, August 9.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 897.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,326, 4 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,350,486 an increase of 21,853 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,369, 37 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 276, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 50, Harrisonburg = 1,077, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 67, Rockingham County = 938, Staunton = 151, Waynesboro = 173.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,005, Fauquier County = 616, Madison County = 69, Orange County = 231, Rappahannock County = 43.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 838, Charlottesville = 542, Fluvanna County = 192, Greene County = 163, Louisa County = 182, Nelson County = 48.
Long-term Care Facilities:
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and # deaths
- Heritage Inn = 48 cases and # deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 96 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, August 8 - 99,189 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 99,189 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, August 8.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,307.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,322, 5 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,328,633 an increase of 14,940 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,332, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 275, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 50, Harrisonburg = 1,076, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 67, Rockingham County = 938, Staunton = 151, Waynesboro = 173.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 996, Fauquier County = 614, Madison County = 68, Orange County = 231, Rappahannock County = 42.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 833, Charlottesville = 537, Fluvanna County = 188, Greene County = 154, Louisa County = 182, Nelson County = 45.
Long-term Care Facilities:
- Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and # deaths
- Heritage Inn = 48 cases and # deaths
- Cedars Healthcare Center = 96 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, August 7 - 97,882 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 97,882 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, August 7.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,015.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,317, 18 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,313,693, an increase of 14,436 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,281, 93 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 264, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 50, Harrisonburg = 1,075, Highland County = 6, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 66, Rockingham County = 933, Staunton = 147, Waynesboro = 168.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 988, Fauquier County = 606, Madison County = 66, Orange County = 226, Rappahannock County = 41.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 817, Charlottesville = 520, Fluvanna County = 184, Greene County = 153, Louisa County = 181, Nelson County = 39.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Charlottesville Health and Rehab Center = 17 and # deaths, Heritage Inn = 48 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 95 cases and # deaths
Thursday, August 6 - 95,867 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 95,867 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, August 6.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 818.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,299, 25 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,299,257, an increase of 16,121 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,183, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 261, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 50, Harrisonburg = 1,070, Highland County = 4, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 66, Rockingham County = 925, Staunton = 143, Waynesboro = 167.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 977, Fauquier County = 592, Madison County = 64, Orange County = 222, Rappahannock County = 41.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 798, Charlottesville = 505, Fluvanna County = 179, Greene County = 153, Louisa County = 174, Nelson County = 36.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Heritage Inn = 47 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 95 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, August 5 - 95,049 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 95,049 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, August 5.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 798.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,274, 30 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,283,136, an increase of 11,962 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,126, 41 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 262, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 50, Harrisonburg = 1,069, Highland County = 4, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 66, Rockingham County = 920, Staunton = 144, Waynesboro = 167.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 964, Fauquier County = 588, Madison County = 64, Orange County = 221, Rappahannock County = 41.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 791, Charlottesville = 504, Fluvanna County = 176, Greene County = 152, Louisa County = 171, Nelson County = 34.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Heritage Inn = 47 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 95 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, August 4 - 94,251 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 94,251 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, August 4.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,145.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,244, 26 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,271,174, an increase of 13,127 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,085, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 260, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 48, Harrisonburg = 1,065, Highland County = 4, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 66, Rockingham County = 919, Staunton = 143, Waynesboro = 167.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 962, Fauquier County = 584, Madison County = 62, Orange County = 215, Rappahannock County = 40.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 790, Charlottesville = 504, Fluvanna County = 175, Greene County = 151, Louisa County = 170, Nelson County = 34.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Heritage Inn = 47 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 95 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, August 3 - 93,106 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 93,106 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, August 3.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,324.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is still at 2,218 (same as Sunday).
- The total number of people tested is now 1,258,047 an increase of 15,692 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,018, 63 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 253 Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 48, Harrisonburg = 1,055, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 33, Rockbridge County = 67, Rockingham County = 908, Staunton = 143, Waynesboro = 167.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 957, Fauquier County = 580, Madison County = 62, Orange County = 213, Rappahannock County = 40.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 775, Charlottesville = 495, Fluvanna County = 175, Greene County = 147, Louisa County = 167, Nelson County = 34.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Heritage Inn = 47 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 94 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, August 2 - 91,782 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 91,782 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, August 2.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 981.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,218, 3 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,242,355, an increase of 13,330 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 7,955, 45 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 252 Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 48, Harrisonburg = 1,048, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 32, Rockbridge County = 68, Rockingham County = 901, Staunton = 142, Waynesboro = 166.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 951, Fauquier County = 574, Madison County = 61, Orange County = 212, Rappahannock County = 40.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 758, Charlottesville = 479, Fluvanna County = 174, Greene County = 138, Louisa County = 166, Nelson County = 34.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 6 cases and 0 deaths, Heritage Inn = 46 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 94 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, August 1 - 90,801 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 90,801 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, August 1.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 913.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,215, 41 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,229,025 an increase of 17,403 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 7,910, 44 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 251, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 47, Harrisonburg = 1,045, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 29, Rockbridge County = 66, Rockingham County = 898, Staunton = 141, Waynesboro = 166.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 946, Fauquier County = 572, Madison County = 61, Orange County = 210, Rappahannock County = 40.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 741, Charlottesville = 471, Fluvanna County = 173, Greene County = 137, Louisa County = 166, Nelson County = 32.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 6 cases and 0 deaths, Heritage Inn = 46 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 94 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, July 31 - 89,888 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 89,888 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, July 31.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 984.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,174, 33 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,211,622 an increase of 16,521 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 7,866, 80 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 249, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 47, Harrisonburg = 1,039, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 28, Rockbridge County = 66, Rockingham County = 890, Staunton = 140, Waynesboro = 166.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 942, Fauquier County = 571, Madison County = 60, Orange County = 207, Rappahannock County = 40.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 735, Charlottesville = 466, Fluvanna County = 173, Greene County = 134, Louisa County = 165, Nelson County = 32.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 6 cases and 0 deaths, Heritage Inn = 46 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 93 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, July 30 - 88,904 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 88,904 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, July 30.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 911.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,141, 16 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,195,101, an increase of 19,287 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 7,786, 48 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 246, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 47, Harrisonburg = 1,037, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 28, Rockbridge County = 65, Rockingham County = 883, Staunton = 140, Waynesboro = 165.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 938, Fauquier County = 571, Madison County = 58, Orange County = 205, Rappahannock County = 40.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 733, Charlottesville = 451, Fluvanna County = 170, Greene County = 134, Louisa County = 165, Nelson County = 32.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 6 cases and 0 deaths, Heritage Inn = 46 cases and # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 86 cases and # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, July 29 - 87,993 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 87,993 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, July 29.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 999.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 2,125, 30 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,175,814, an increase of 17,890 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 7,738, 52 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 245, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 47, Harrisonburg = 1,037, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 28, Rockbridge County = 63, Rockingham County = 878, Staunton = 139, Waynesboro = 165.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 934, Fauquier County = 570, Madison County = 58, Orange County = 204, Rappahannock County = 40.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 724, Charlottesville = 443, Fluvanna County = 170, Greene County = 134, Louisa County = 165, Nelson County = 33.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 6 cases, 0 deaths, Heritage Inn = 45 cases, # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 85 cases, # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, July 28 - 86,994 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 86,994 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, July 28.
This marks 922 new cases of coronavirus since Monday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,095, 13 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,157,924 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 20,509 since Monday. The total hospitalizations is 7,686, 39 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 723, Charlottesville = 441, Fluvanna County = 167, Greene County = 134, Louisa County = 165, Nelson County = 33.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 244, Bath County = 4, Buena Vista = 47, Harrisonburg = 1,035, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 28, Rockbridge County = 62, Rockingham County = 870, Staunton = 137, Waynesboro = 164.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 932, Fauquier County = 568, Madison County = 57, Orange County = 202, Rappahannock County = 40.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 370 cases of coronavirus.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 6 cases, 0 deaths, Heritage Inn = 45 cases, # deaths, Cedars Healthcare Center = 85 cases, # deaths
# Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, July 27 - 86,072 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 86,072 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, July 27.
This marks 1,505 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,082, 4 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,137,415 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 11,163 since Sunday. The total hospitalizations is 7,647, 54 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 718, Charlottesville = 433, Fluvanna County = 165, Greene County = 134, Louisa County = 165, Nelson County = 33.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 243, Bath County = 3, Buena Vista = 45, Harrisonburg = 1,028, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 28, Rockbridge County = 62, Rockingham County = 860, Staunton = 135, Waynesboro = 164.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 926, Fauquier County = 567, Madison County = 56, Orange County = 201, Rappahannock County = 39.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 354 cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, July 26 - 84,567 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 84,567 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, July 26.
This marks 958 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,078, 3 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,126,252 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 18,557 since Saturday.
The total hospitalizations is 7,593, 23 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 705, Charlottesville = 420, Fluvanna County = 160, Greene County = 123, Louisa County = 160, Nelson County = 32.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 239, Bath County = 3, Buena Vista = 42, Harrisonburg = 1,024, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 28, Rockbridge County = 62, Rockingham County = 852, Staunton = 133, Waynesboro = 163.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 919, Fauquier County = 559, Madison County = 53, Orange County = 194, Rappahannock County = 39.
Lynchburg currently has a total 323 cases.
Saturday, July 25 83,609
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 83,609 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, July 25.
This marks 1,245 new cases of coronavirus since Friday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,075, 8 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,107,695 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 21,455 since Friday.
The total hospitalizations is 7,570, 55 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 695, Charlottesville = 412, Fluvanna County = 157, Greene County = 119, Louisa County = 160, Nelson County = 32.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 238, Bath County = 3, Buena Vista = 40, Harrisonburg = 1,021, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 28, Rockbridge County = 57, Rockingham County = 850, Staunton = 131, Waynesboro = 163.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 916, Fauquier County = 557, Madison County = 53, Orange County = 192, Rappahannock County = 39.
Lynchburg currently has a total 312 cases of coronavirus.
Friday, July 24 - 82,364 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 82,364 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, July 24.
This marks 1,127 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,067, 13 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,086,240 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 19,655 since Thursday. The total hospitalizations is 7,515, 78 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 685, Charlottesville = 405, Fluvanna County = 157, Greene County = 114, Louisa County = 158, Nelson County = 32.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 236, Bath County = 3, Buena Vista = 36, Harrisonburg = 1,018, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 26, Rockbridge County = 54, Rockingham County = 841, Staunton = 128, Waynesboro = 160.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 916, Fauquier County = 552, Madison County = 51, Orange County = 191, Rappahannock County = 39.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 301 cases of coronavirus.
Thursday, July 23 - 81,237 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 81,237 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, July 23.
This marks 844 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,054, 3 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,066,585 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 19,564 since Wednesday. The total hospitalizations is 7,437, 86 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 671, Charlottesville = 385, Fluvanna County = 154, Greene County = 108, Louisa County = 157, Nelson County = 30.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 233, Bath County = 3, Buena Vista = 37, Harrisonburg = 1,015, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 26, Rockbridge County = 51, Rockingham County = 838, Staunton = 124, Waynesboro = 154.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 915, Fauquier County = 551, Madison County = 51, Orange County = 188, Rappahannock County = 36.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 295 cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, July 22 - 80,393 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 80,393 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, July 22.
This marks 1,022 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,051, 3 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,047,021 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 15,045 since Tuesday. The total hospitalizations is 7,351, 84 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 647, Charlottesville = 371, Fluvanna County = 151, Greene County = 105, Louisa County = 155, Nelson County = 29.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 230, Bath County = 2, Buena Vista = 36, Harrisonburg = 1,013, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 26, Rockbridge County = 51, Rockingham County = 836, Staunton = 122, Waynesboro = 150.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 912, Fauquier County = 545, Madison County = 52, Orange County = 187, Rappahannock County = 36.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 294 cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, July 21 - 79,371 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 79,371 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, July 21.
This marks 996 new cases of coronavirus since Monday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is at 2,048, 17 more than yesterday.
A total of 1,031,976 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 20,234 since Monday. The total hospitalizations is 7,267, 66 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 638, Charlottesville = 367, Fluvanna County = 151, Greene County = 100, Louisa County = 155, Nelson County = 29.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 227, Bath County = 2, Buena Vista = 31, Harrisonburg = 1,010, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 23, Rockbridge County = 47, Rockingham County = 833, Staunton = 118, Waynesboro = 149.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 909, Fauquier County = 536, Madison County = 51, Orange County = 185, Rappahannock County = 34.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 270 cases of coronavirus.
