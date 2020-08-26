VA Tech season opener postponed; Commonwealth Clash will kickoff the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since 1970, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams will meet in the season opener.
The Hokies were scheduled to take on NC State in Week One, but the ACC announced on Tuesday that the game has been postponed, due to positive COVID-19 tests from the Wolfpack players.
Tech and State will now play on September 26th, rather than the 12th.
UVA was originally scheduled to take on VMI in Week One, but that game was canceled, after the Southern Conference canceled its entire fall sports season.
The Wahoos could still find a replacement for the Keydets, but during a media availability on Friday, head coach Bronco Mendenhall was not optimistic.
“The latest I heard is it’s likely that we will not replace VMI,” said Mendenhall. “That’s the latest I’ve heard, and so that would lead to an opening game versus Virginia Tech. Again, it’s not definitive yet. Latest I’ve heard though, is that’s the direction where we’re headed.”
As it stands, Virginia and Virginia Tech will kickoff the season on September 19th in Blacksburg.
“Long time away from our first game, still,” says Mendenhall. “So, lots of time to manage, but with the unique structure we put in place, I think we can use the time, certainly, and give our team our best chance to be prepared, but also safe. And so that that’ll be my focus, if indeed, we don’t find a replacement.”
The last time the in-state rivals met in their season opener, the Cavaliers beat the Hokies 7-0 on September 12th, 1970 in Blacksburg.
Jim Lacey ran for a touchdown in the 4th quarter to provide the only points of the game.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.