UVA Student Council calls for virtual instruction, opt-out system for on-Grounds housing

As Universities around the country have begun to bring students back to campus and resume in-person instruction, disturbing trends have arisen. At the UNC, hundreds of community members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the administration to revert to remote learning only a week into the semester. At VCU, over three dozen cases have been reported in the first week of classes. And Notre Dame, which has nearly identical protocols to UVA, has reported upwards of 500 cases since reopening. The University cannot, in good conscience, resume in-person instruction. COVID-19 will spread, the Charlottesville community will suffer, and students, faculty, staff, and community members will die.