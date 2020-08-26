Two central Virginia healthcare centers receive federal funding to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVIR) - Two central Virginia health care centers are among those in the splitting more than $4 million in federal funding to battle the COVID-19 crisis.
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the $4,138,947 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday for community-based health operations in under-served areas.
Central Virginia Health Services in Buckingham County will receive $335,491 , and Blue Ridge Medical Center in Nelson County will see $220,818.
RELEASE: WARNER, KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $4.1 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR VIRGINIA HEALTH CENTERS
WASHINGTON – Today U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $4,138,947 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help support health centers across the Commonwealth as they continue battling the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re thrilled to announce that these federal dollars will go towards supporting Virginia’s health centers as they continue to provide essential care during this pandemic,” said the Senators.
The funding for health centers was awarded as follows:
- $280,654 for Eastern Shore Rural Health System in Accomack County, Va.
- $353,441 for Neighborhood Health in Alexandria, Va.
- $222,750 for Johnson Health Center in Amherst County, Va.
- $75,905 for Bland County Medical Clinic in Bland County, Va.
- $335,491 for Central Virginia Health Services in Buckingham County, Va.
- $215,250 for Tri-Area Community Health in Carroll County, Va.
- $222,750 for Portsmouth Community Health Center in Portsmouth, Va.
- $224,446 for St. Charles Health Council in Lee County, Va.
- $282,459 for Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington, Va.
- $126,094 for Loudoun Community Health Center in Loudoun County, Va.
- $40,000 for Southern Dominion Health Systems in Lunenburg County, Va.
- $240,953 for Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness in Martinsville, Va.
- $207,750 for Free Clinic Of The New River Valley in Montgomery County, Va.
- $220,818 for Blue Ridge Medical Center in Nelson County, Va.
- $317,485 for Greater Prince William Community Health Center in Prince William County, Va.
- $227,936 for Daily Planet Health Services in Richmond, Va.
- $217,856 for Kuumba Community Health and Wellness Center in Roanoke, Va.
- $222,750 for Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems in Smyth County, Va.
- $104,159 for Horizon Health Services in Southampton County, Va.
This funding was awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Program, which provides funds to community-based health care providers that provide primary care services in underserved areas. These health centers must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes patients.
