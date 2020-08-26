Tom Tom and United Way’s “Exposed” series focuses on inequity in early education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Foundation and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville held the final session of its Exposed series Wednesday evening, focusing on inequities in early education.
Presenters from United Way, the Curry School and STREAMin3 highlighted several statistics which show the lack of opportunities available for low income and Black and Brown children. They also talked about ways to address those inequities.
Speakers say they hope to help teachers and community members find better ways to advocate for children of all backgrounds.
“We’ve got to rally around this idea that we have to address inequities in early childhood. There’s so so many implications for how high-quality early childhood education not only develops that child, but it develops their family and their community and everyone and everywhere they go”, Stephanie Adams with STREAMin3 said.
Speakers also believe that building strong teacher-student relationships is a powerful way to break down racial barriers to education.
