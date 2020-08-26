7th District Congresswoman Spanberger discusses high medication prices in virtual roundtable

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger is discussing the impacts of high prescription costs, especially COVID-19.
She held a virtual roundtable Wednesday afternoon with patients, pharmacists, and healthcare providers.
Patients shared stories about paying hundreds of dollars on medication and healthcare needs.
Spanberger says she’s pushing for legislation that will require greater transparency from pharmaceutical companies and make things like insulin more affordable.
“Our goal here is to see if there’s additional holes or additional places where, from a legislative perspective, we could continue to develop legislation that could further help reduce the costs of prescription drugs and ensure greater and better health outcomes, especially for those who rely on prescription medication,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger is continuing the conversation with Virginia health officials tomorrow during a telephone town hall.
