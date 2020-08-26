Stony Point principal discusses equity during LCAA ‘Courageous Conversation'

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County elementary school principal says equity played a big role in the district’s decision to hold classes in person or online.
Latishia Wilson, a principal at Stony Point Elementary School, spoke about the decision to start the school year virtually, during a Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association “Courageous Conversation” meeting Wednesday afternoon.
She says the schools put plans in place to make sure virtual learning would not be an obstacle to any family.
“Either providing the service for families that can’t purchase the services or get the services on their own as long as they’re in an area where the services are available otherwise. And for families that have a limited or inconsistent access, they’re providing hotspots for those families,” Wilson said.
The district is also allowing some students to access remote learning at a school if other options will not work for them.
