State program aims to connect, retrain unemployed for workforce

“What we have found through our corporate partners who we work with is that there are lots of job opening in these sectors, and yet there are not enough people to fill those jobs. Think about that, we have job openings in a time when we have record unemployment,” said Youngkin. “In the world of computer and cyber, it’s cloud technicians or network technicians. In the world of health care, it’s nursing and medical assistants, and in the world of manufacturing it’s welders and electricians and computer aids.”