Relief form the heat and humidity on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda High to our east is pumping tropical moisture across the region. Real feel temperatures will be between 95°-100°. There may be an isolated thundershower, but most of the area should remain dry. Meanwhile Laura continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall late tonight between Houston , Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Rain will begin in our area late Friday into Saturday. Localized flooding is a concern. Skies are expected to clear Sunday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated t-storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated t-storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Rain and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, high: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.