Relief form the heat and humidity on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda High to our east is pumping tropical moisture across the region. Real feel temperatures will be between 95°-100°. There may be an isolated thundershower, but most of the area should remain dry. Meanwhile Laura continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall late tonight between Houston , Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Rain will begin in our area late Friday into Saturday. Localized flooding is a concern. Skies are expected to clear Sunday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !