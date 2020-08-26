Relief form the heat and humidity on the way

Tracking Hurricane Laura

By David Rogers | August 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 12:32 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda High to our east is pumping tropical moisture across the region. Real feel temperatures will be between 95°-100°. There may be an isolated thundershower, but most of the area should remain dry. Meanwhile Laura continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall late tonight between Houston , Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Rain will begin in our area late Friday into Saturday. Localized flooding is a concern. Skies are expected to clear Sunday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated t-storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated t-storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Rain and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, high: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

