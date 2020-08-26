Program at ACAC aims to help people recover from effects of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Physical Therapy at ACAC has started a program to help people get back on their feet after battling the coronavirus.
People recovering from COVID-19 often face a longer recovery than the flu or other illnesses.
“The end goal is that they’re back to work,” Executive Director of Physical Therapy at ACAC Kim Starr said. “We’re really focusing more on strength, endurance, core strength, all the things that you lose when you’re bed bound or you’re immobilized for a long period of time.”
Keeping track of a patient’s vitals is crucial in this program: “We have to monitor vital signs, we have to monitor oxygen-saturation levels,” Starr said.
Starr also says patients who come in post-coronavirus have many of the same complaints.
“The biggest one is the complete lack of energy and the complete lack of strength that they just can’t do what they want to do, and it can take a very long time for that to come back,” Starr said. “With the intervention of physical therapy - again, because we individualize it and we monitor all these things that they need to regain their goals and regain their functional life tolerance - we get great results much quicker than just letting time, you know, take its course.”
People who are interested in the program need is a referral from a doctor.
