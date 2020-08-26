Police: Body and vehicle recovered from Albemarle County lake

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have recovered a body and vehicle from Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County.
Officers and members of Albemarle County Fire Rescue were called to the area around 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, for a report of a body found in the lake. The park was then closed just before 9 a.m.
Police say there is no threat to the community, and that the final cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Investigators do not currently suspect foul play or other parties responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Philip Giles at 434-296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Chris Greene Lake Park was reopened at 3:11 p.m.
