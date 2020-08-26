Mayor Stoney provides COVID-19 update for City of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney provided an update on the city’s COVID-19 numbers at a news conference Wednesday.
Stoney was joined by Richmond City Health District Director, Dr. Danny Avula, and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.
As of Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 3,735 positive cases in the city for the coronavirus since March.
Currently, the 20-29 age range population shows the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases across the city, with 947.
While it is unknown how many of the cases are recent, Virginia Commonwealth University is currently dealing with an outbreak.
As of Wednesday morning, the university reported 63 students have tested positive for COVID-19; 13 employees also tested positive.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.