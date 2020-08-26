Increasing jobless claims in central Virginia causing more people to seek food assistance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jobless claims in central Virginia are on the rise as a result of the pandemic and Michael McKee, the CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, says he does not expect to see these numbers slow down anytime soon.
“It’s not getting that much better, in fact there’s some indications that it’s getting a little worse,” he said.
In 2012, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank served a record high of 120,000 people. This year, they’ve surpassed that. “Just on an average monthly basis we served about 136,000 people in the month of June. The difference maker there is unemployment,” McKee said.
McKee says they’re serving three times the number of people seeking assistance for the first time than before.
“Just in the immediate area around Charlottesville, the total jobless claims are 30,000 and in our 25 counties service area jobless claims exceed 150,000. They’ve been ticking up,” McKee said.
The future is uncertain, but McKee says the food bank is committed to providing a meal for anyone who needs one.
“One out of five people we’re serving right now is seeking assistance for the very first time. They have never been to a pantry before. That number is usually around 6%,” McKee said.
Many have been getting by with federal unemployment checks, but McKee is worried if that runs out the food bank will be overwhelmed.
“I’m about a month away, I think, before we start seeing a big flood of people who were receiving supplemental insurance payments up through the last week of July. That money is running out now,” McKee said.
Regardless of the demand, McKee says the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is committed to going the distance.
“We’re really seeing this as a crisis that’s going to play out for a good year or two. We’re doing everything we can to get all the food that’s needed out into the community to the people who need it the most,” McKee said.
If you’re in need of help, there are places for you to go. McKee encourages anyone who needs food to seek help immediately at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
