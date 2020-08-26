Hot and humid

Tracking Hurricane Laura

By David Rogers | August 26, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 7:56 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions are expected to stick around through the late week. A stalled boundary nearby could spark an isolated thundershower. Meanwhile,Hurricane Laura continues to intensify, and is expected to make landfall late Tonight between Houston and Lake Charles. Rain from Laura is expected to arrive by later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, rain develops, High: lo90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

