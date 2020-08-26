CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions are expected to stick around through the late week. A stalled boundary nearby could spark an isolated thundershower. Meanwhile,Hurricane Laura continues to intensify, and is expected to make landfall late Tonight between Houston and Lake Charles. Rain from Laura is expected to arrive by later Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, rain develops, High: lo90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
