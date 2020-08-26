Hot and Humid Late Week. Watching Saturday Potential Impacts from Remnants of Laura

Hurricane Laura continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall late tonight between Houston,Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Devastating storm surge and flooding along with destructive winds along the coast and inland across parts of Texas and Louisiana. The tropical moisture will then spread up through the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. By Friday evening into Saturday, we here in the Mid-Atlantic will see rain and possibly some severe storms from the remnants of this tropical system. The track will depend on what conditions we see. A cold front will push through as well during the start of the weekend. Drier and less humid Sunday into early next week.