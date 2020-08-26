Hot and Humid Late Week. Watching Saturday Potential Impacts from Remnants of Laura

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and more humid for the late week. A few storms possible, but many locations remain dry. Watching Saturday for impacts in association with the remnants of Hurricane Laura, moving across the Mid-Atlantic.
Hurricane Laura continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall late tonight between Houston,Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Devastating storm surge and flooding along with destructive winds along the coast and inland across parts of Texas and Louisiana. The tropical moisture will then spread up through the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. By Friday evening into Saturday, we here in the Mid-Atlantic will see rain and possibly some severe storms from the remnants of this tropical system. The track will depend on what conditions we see. A cold front will push through as well during the start of the weekend. Drier and less humid Sunday into early next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few showers and storms Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Some heavy rain and severe storms possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s.
