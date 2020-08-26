Charlottesville High School teachers, staff help families prepare for virtual school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Schools will look a lot different in 2020, and most Charlottesville High School students will be doing their learning through a computer.
But the school knows parents have questions, so it welcomed them to a masked meeting to share resources.
The school bus that drove up Prospect Avenue on Wednesday wasn’t dropping off students. Instead, it was dropping off supplies for teachers and staff to welcome those students and their families before the start of the virtual school year.
“At least we’re not looking at everybody on a screen right now,” said Eric Irizarry, the principal at Charlottesville High School.
There were still masks and sanitation practices, but Irizarry was happy to see the community come together.
“One of our strengths here at Charlottesville High School is building those connections between our staff and our community and our families,” he said.
CHS staff drove the “Black Knight Express,” a school bus covered with school banners. Once the bus was parked, tables were unfolded and set up with Chromebooks, to provide answers about virtual learning and outline the ‘new school normal.’ Parents expect a more thorough online plan than in the spring.
“It was kind of just dumped and we had to do it this way,” said Bruce Boling, who has two children starting at Charlottesville High School, and is a member of Charlottesville Abundant Life Ministries, which helped with Wednesday’s event. “But now since it’s been some preparation and some planning, it makes it a little bit easier.”
Kristina Canales, a new staff member at CHS, says this event was important, because families feel pressure to be ready to go on Sept. 8.
“Parents have a lot of questions,” the front desk secretary said. “There’s a little bit of like stress and anxiety over, you know, ‘I don’t want to miss out on these details.‘”
There’s still work to do. CHS is hosting two virtual open houses and other community events, but Canales says back to school can’t come soon enough.
“We have a lot to figure out,” she said. “But I think we’re all just ready to start.”
