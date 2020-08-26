Blue Ridge Community Church giving away donated clothing

Barboursville, Va. (WVIR) -The Blue Ridge Community Church is giving away donated clothes to those who need them this week. They have men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes available as well as children’s toys.
The hours are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The church is located at at 5372 Lake Saponi Terrace, Barboursville, Va.
The church has been holding the clothing giveaway twice a year for the past eight years. This year COVID-19 has interrupted the plans slightly but Blue Ridge Community Church has found a way to make it safe and convenient for those who need the help in our community.
”I think a lot of times people have the desire to give to people who need but they just don’t have the avenue. They don’t know how to do that. So this Allows people to give knowing that the people who come in are going to want it.” Jennifer Smith, a member of the Blue Ridge Community Church, said.
Saturday the church hopes to hold the clothing giveaway outside if the weather cooperates.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.