Albemarle Co. police recovering body at Chris Greene Lake Park
Albemarle County police at the entrance to Chris Greene Lake Park (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | August 26, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 11:29 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say they are working to recover a body at Chris Greene Lake Park.

The park has been closed since just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 26. The Albemarle County Police department says it and the Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body found in the lake around 8:11 a.m.

Police say there is no threat to the community, and that they expect the park area to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more information from the Albemarle County Police Department.

