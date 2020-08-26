Albemarle Co. police recovering body at Chris Greene Lake Park

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say they are working to recover a body at Chris Greene Lake Park.
The park has been closed since just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 26. The Albemarle County Police department says it and the Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body found in the lake around 8:11 a.m.
Police say there is no threat to the community, and that they expect the park area to be closed for several hours.
This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more information from the Albemarle County Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.