Weyers Cave Library to open in September

“I am so happy and honored to have the opportunity to provide the Weyers Cave with a library to call its own. My hope is that the community will benefit from having free internet access, books, resources, programs, and a welcoming atmosphere. I have felt so appreciated and invited in this community and I hope that library patrons will feel the same reception I have, and that it will continue to benefit the community for years to come,” Hannah Lickey, the Station Manager, said in a news release.