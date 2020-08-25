VSP investigating fatal Page County crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Page County that killed one person and injured two others.
Authorities say the high-speed crash happened near Church Avenue on Route 340 a little before 4 p.m. Monday, August 24. A 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was trying to pass another vehicle when it collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to crash into a stopped 2014 Ford F-150.
The driver of the Yamaha, 25-year-old Cody S. Brown, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. VSP says Brown was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, and that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A passenger on the Yamaha, 26-year-old Ladonna C. Norris of Stanley, was also thrown from the motorcycle. Norris died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, a 48-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police say she was wearing a seat belt. An infant in the Toyota was in a proper child-restraint device, and was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old woman, was not injured. She was also wearing a seat belt.
Virginia State Police say charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.