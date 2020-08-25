VSP investigates cross-county chase, shots fired

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Shots were fired during a pursuit that started in Louisa County and ended in Orange County Monday.
The shots came from the suspect’s vehicle as the chase made its way from Ellisville Road in Louisa to Route 522 to Cockrill Lane in Orange.
It was in Orange that the suspect got out of the car and ran. Louisa County deputies apprehended him. No one was hurt.
Virginia state police is now handling the investigation.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office release:
On 8/24/20 the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit on Ellisville Rd in Louisa Co. The pursuit led into Orange County onto Marquis Road and to Rt 522. During this pursuit shots were fired by the suspect vehicle. Eventually the suspect vehicle turned on Cockrill Ln. where he fled on foot and was apprehended by Louisa County deputies. Orange County Deputies assisted with containment of the suspect. No injuries. Investigation is being handled by Va. State Police.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.