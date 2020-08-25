VSP investigates cross-county chase, shots fired

On 8/24/20 the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit on Ellisville Rd in Louisa Co. The pursuit led into Orange County onto Marquis Road and to Rt 522. During this pursuit shots were fired by the suspect vehicle. Eventually the suspect vehicle turned on Cockrill Ln. where he fled on foot and was apprehended by Louisa County deputies. Orange County Deputies assisted with containment of the suspect. No injuries. Investigation is being handled by Va. State Police.