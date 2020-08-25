Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southerly wind keeping conditions hot and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. Our chances for a few storms will increase later Today into Tonight. Any storm that does develop is capable of producing gusty wind and a heavy down pour. The heat and humidity is expected to remain high for much of the week. Meanwhile, Laura is now a hurricane. It will probably make landfall early Thursday, between Texas and Louisiana. Rain from Laura will advance across our area Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. Skies should clear by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !