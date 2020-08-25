Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southerly wind keeping conditions hot and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. Our chances for a few storms will increase later Today into Tonight. Any storm that does develop is capable of producing gusty wind and a heavy down pour. The heat and humidity is expected to remain high for much of the week. Meanwhile, Laura is now a hurricane. It will probably make landfall early Thursday, between Texas and Louisiana. Rain from Laura will advance across our area Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. Skies should clear by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, scattered storms, Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
