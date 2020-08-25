Stein Mart location in Albemarle Co. to turn into Lidl in 2021

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s on-again-off-again relationship with the grocery store chain Lidl is back on.
Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Tuesday, August 25, that a Lidl will be opening in the former Stien Mart space at 29th Place Shopping Center sometime in the second half of 2021.
The shopping center on Route 29, across the street from Fashion Square.
Previous attempts to bring Lidl to Albemarle County failed due to a variety of factors.
Currently, the closest location Lidl is in Culpeper.
