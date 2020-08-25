Some Storms Tonight. Hot Through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Severe T-Storm Watch in effect until 11 PM. Scattered line of storms moving out of West Virginia are expected to push SE across parts of the region later this evening and tonight. The main threat is damaging wind gusts & spotty large hail with these storms. Remain weather aware.
The storms in association with a weak cold front that will approach, but never move through the region. Hot and humid conditions to continue for the mid and late week, the next two days the storm chance is low. Isolated storms possible. Thursday many locations will top out in the low to mid 90s.
All eyes on Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana - Texas coast late Wednesday night and into Thursday. The tropical moisture will then spread up through the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. By Friday evening into Saturday, we here in the Mid-Atlantic could have some heavy rain and possibly some severe storms from the remnants of this tropical system. The track will depend on what conditions we see. A cold front will push through as well during the start of the weekend. Drier and less humid Sunday into early next week.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Strong to sever possible early. Partly cloudy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to around 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Isolated storms possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Sun and clouds, late showers and storms - could be heavy, possible tropical remnants. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Some heavy rain and severe storms possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s.
