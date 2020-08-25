Some Storms Tonight. Hot Through the Mid-Week

All eyes on Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana - Texas coast late Wednesday night and into Thursday. The tropical moisture will then spread up through the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. By Friday evening into Saturday, we here in the Mid-Atlantic could have some heavy rain and possibly some severe storms from the remnants of this tropical system. The track will depend on what conditions we see. A cold front will push through as well during the start of the weekend. Drier and less humid Sunday into early next week.