RWSA board discusses area water projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority board met Tuesday to discuss a few water projects in the area.
The Beaver Creek Dam in Crozet requires significant upgrades to meet recent safety requirements. A spillway will be added with a bridge over it for Browns Gap Turnpike.
A new raw water pump station and water distribution piping will also be needed. Progress also continues on the Crozet Water Treatment Plant to upgrade it from 1 million gallons a day to 2.1 million. Those improvements are estimated to cost $35.5 million.
”Our job at Rivanna is to make sure we have enough drinking water and sewer treatment facilities to serve that population,” Bill Mawyer, the executive director of the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, said. “We’re projecting 50 years into the future when we build these facilities because with the magnitude - the large pipes, the water treatment plants and the dams that we manage - those are not something that we would want to make an addition to every couple of years.”
The board also discussed what to do with land that had been purchased in the 1980s for the Buck Mountain Reservoir. That project never went forward because of the presence of an endangered species. Some of that land now is used for stream mitigation for Ragged Mountain Reservoir impacts in 2014, among other things.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.